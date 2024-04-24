Black-owned businesses showcased

Nine Black-owned small businesses from Chicago’s South Side are open from noon to 6 p.m. daily through Jan. 31 at the Far South CDC Marketplace.

Sponsored by the Far South Community Development Corp., the marketplace features new businesses Be Original Clothing, Cherish a Peace of Nature, Kraft It Up, and Naturals by Nette, alongside returning vendors Bomb Beauty Boutique, Cosmic Creole, Max Candle Co., Javez Java Coffee Roastery and Vessels of the Paut Neteru.

With the support of a Storefront Activation Grant from the city of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, Far South CDC is showcasing four new Black-owned small businesses, alongside five returning marketplace vendors.

The Far South CDC Marketplace is at 837 W. 115th St., Chicago.

For information and specific business hours, visit farsouthcdc.org/marketplace or call

773-831-7107.

“We are thrilled to continue our Far South CDC Marketplace program, providing an opportunity for these incredible South Side businesses in the city of Chicago to explore the market of a physical retail space and showcase their goods, services and products – as we promote, foster and support entrepreneurship within our communities and obtaining ownership to create generational wealth,” said Cam Brown, director of the Neighborhood Business Development Center at Far South CDC.

For many of the participating small businesses, the Far South CDC Marketplace is their first storefront location. The initial pilot of the Marketplace launched in 2022 and was funded through the Storefront Activation Program.

Businesses at the marketplace:

Be Original Clothing: Faith-based apparel that celebrates resilience and growth through life’s challenges. For information, visit beoriginal429.com.

Bomb Beauty Boutique: Unique women’s and men’s clothing and accessories. For information, visit bombbeautyboutique.com.