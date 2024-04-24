PR leaders launch business training

Local public relations and media leaders Michelle Mekky and Mika Stambaugh are joining forces to lead a training opportunity providing business professionals tools, tips, and knowledge for promoting their business, brand, client or cause.

The industry veterans will provide insight on strategic and effective public relations and media outreach during the inaugural Pitched Perfect PR Seminar on May 9.

Mekky, president and founder of Mekky Media Relations, said storytelling and PR are essential parts of achieving success and growth in virtually any industry.

“I know that busy professionals recognize the value of generating attention, buzz and media coverage, but many are overwhelmed by the thought of crafting their story and getting it out to the public,” she said. “They might not know where or how to begin, and that’s where we come in.”

Stambaugh, founder and president of The MAS Ink, said she and Mekky have “insightful knowledge and inspiration to share, based on many years of experience in Chicago area newsrooms and PR agencies.”

In addition, she said, participants will learn industry information from speakers and media celebrities, including Lisa Fielding of WBBM Radio, Dan Ponce of WGN TV, Shia Kapos of POLITICO Illinois, Courtney Hall of NBC Chicago and Chicago Today, and Emmy-winning producer Cindy Patrasso.

Tickets can be purchased at www.pitchedperfectpr.com.

The seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 9 at TeamWorking by TechNexus, 12th floor, 20 N. Wacker Drive, Chicago.

Networking opportunities, breakfast, lunch, and a happy hour are planned.

Pitched Perfect is for PR and communications professionals, but also for anyone who wants to become a better storyteller and speaker and learn how to get their message out to the public.

Organizers call it “a game-changing learning opportunity,” with six need-to-know educational seminars that can help anyone achieve impactful results:

The art of storytelling and developing compelling messaging that resonates

Writing for PR purposes

Pitching your story and landing coverage (i.e. getting the attention of busy producers, editors, writers, and news desks)

The important role of social media and influencer outreach in getting noticed.

Presenting your best self (media training and public speaking tips)

Communicating in times of crisis

In addition to being founders of their own PR firms, Mekky and Stambaugh have both worked in newsrooms, covered news in Chicago and around the state, held leadership positions at PR agencies, acted as spokespeople for high-profile individuals, and launched brands and businesses through PR campaigns and events. They share insider knowledge on PR and media relations, crisis communications, broadcast journalism, personal branding, non-profit fundraising, media training and public speaking.