Chicago man charged with attempted murder, home invasion

A 19-year-old Chicago man is in Cook County Jail on charges of attempted murder and home invasion on the city’s South Side.

Marshal Shepherd, a resident of the 11700 block of South Sangamon Street, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of home invasion with a dangerous weapon.

Shepherd was arrested shortly before 7 a.m. Sept. 17 on the 4800 block of Drexel Boulevard. Police said he was identified as the offender who, less than two hours earlier, unlawfully entered a residence on the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stabbed two 19-year-old women.

The Chicago man was placed in custody and charged.

His next court date is Oct. 8 in Cook County Circuit Court.