Chicago police plan DUI patrols

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting DUI Saturation patrols this weekend in two areas of the city.

Patrols will be from 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday on the Near West Side and from 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on the city’s South Side.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol-related and safety belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The Mobile Unit also allows for Individual Recognizance Bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI Saturation Patrol.

The DUI Saturation Patrol in the Deering District on June 28-29 resulted in no driving under the influence arrests. Other violation citations were for: