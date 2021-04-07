Enjoy spring with programs at forest preserves

Anyone can commit to regularly volunteering in the Forest Preserves of Cook County through the Select Organized Litter Obliterators (SOLO) program. SOLO volunteers can help by collecting litter on their own, or with a small group of family or friends, at one of our Litter Hotspots or any Forest Preserves location they choose.

There are many opportunities to join the volunteer community or just participate in various nature programs outdoors and online.

Thurs., April 8, 9 a.m.

Children’s Story Trail and Craft

Trailside Museum of Natural History, River Forest

Fri., April 9, 8 a.m.

Spring Bird Walk

Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills

Fri., April 9, 9 a.m.

Children’s Story Trail and Craft

Trailside Museum of Natural History, River Forest

Fri., April 9, 12 p.m.

Open Nature Play Day

Dan Ryan Woods Visitor Center, Chicago

Fri., April 9, 7:30 p.m.

Night of the Frogs! / ¡Noche de las Ranas!

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, Willow Springs

Sat., April 10

Day Hiking Leadership Training (In Person and virtual)

Zoom Presentation

Sat., April 10, 10 a.m.

R.I.P. Stewardship

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, Willow Springs

Sun., April 11, 9 a.m.

Fitness Hike

Deer Grove-West, Cook County, near Barrington

Sun., April 11, 10:30 a.m.

River Trail Nature Center

3120 Milwaukee Ave.

Northbrook

Sun., April 11, 1 p.m.

Prime Real Estate

Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills

Sun., April 11, 1:30 p.m.

Meet our Birds

Sand Ridge Nature Center, South Holland

Tue., April 13, 2 p.m.

Creative Reuse to Reduce: Earth Day

Facebook Live from River Trail Nature Center

Wed., April 14, 10 a.m.

Wee Wonders: Earth Day

Facebook Live from Sand Ridge Nature Center

Wed., April 14, 8:30 a.m.

Wake up with Nature: Amphibians

Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills

Wed., April 14, 10 a.m.

Open Nature Play Day

Dan Ryan Woods Visitor Center, Chicago

Sun., April 18, 8 a.m.

Self-guided Wildflower Walk

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Mon., April 19, 8 a.m.

Self-guided Wildflower Walk

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Mon., April 19 – Thurs., April 22, 10 a.m.

Nature’s Pop-up

Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, Willow Springs

Tue., April 20, 8 a.m.

Self-guided Wildflower Walk

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Tue., April 20, 8:30 a.m.

Bird Hike

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Wed., April 21, 8 a.m.

Self-guided Wildflower Walk

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Thurs., April 22, 8 a.m.

Self-guided Wildflower Walk

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

.

Thurs., April 22, 9:30 a.m.

Garlic Mustard Pull

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont