Enjoy spring with programs at forest preserves

Enjoy spring with programs at forest preservesApril 7, 2021
Anyone can commit to regularly volunteering in the Forest Preserves of Cook County through the Select Organized Litter Obliterators (SOLO) program. SOLO volunteers can help by collecting litter on their own, or with a small group of family or friends, at one of our Litter Hotspots or any Forest Preserves location they choose.
There are many opportunities to join the volunteer community or just participate in various nature programs outdoors and online.
Thurs., April 8, 9 a.m.
Children’s Story Trail and Craft
Trailside Museum of Natural History, River Forest
Fri., April 9, 8 a.m.
Spring Bird Walk
Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills
Fri., April 9, 9 a.m.
Children’s Story Trail and Craft
Trailside Museum of Natural History, River Forest
Fri., April 9, 12 p.m.
Open Nature Play Day
Dan Ryan Woods Visitor Center, Chicago
Fri., April 9, 7:30 p.m.
Night of the Frogs! / ¡Noche de las Ranas!
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, Willow Springs
Sat., April 10
Day Hiking Leadership Training (In Person and virtual)
Zoom Presentation
Sat., April 10, 10 a.m.
R.I.P. Stewardship
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, Willow Springs
Sun., April 11, 9 a.m.
Fitness Hike
Deer Grove-West, Cook County, near Barrington
Sun., April 11, 10:30 a.m.
River Trail Nature Center
3120 Milwaukee Ave.
Northbrook
Sun., April 11, 1 p.m.
Prime Real Estate
Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills
Sun., April 11, 1:30 p.m.
Meet our Birds
Sand Ridge Nature Center, South Holland
Tue., April 13, 2 p.m.
Creative Reuse to Reduce: Earth Day
Facebook Live from River Trail Nature Center
Wed., April 14, 10 a.m.
Wee Wonders: Earth Day
Facebook Live from Sand Ridge Nature Center
Wed., April 14, 8:30 a.m.
Wake up with Nature: Amphibians
Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills
Wed., April 14, 10 a.m.
Open Nature Play Day
Dan Ryan Woods Visitor Center, Chicago
Sun., April 18, 8 a.m.
Self-guided Wildflower Walk
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Mon., April 19, 8 a.m.
Self-guided Wildflower Walk
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Mon., April 19 – Thurs., April 22, 10 a.m.
Nature’s Pop-up
Little Red Schoolhouse Nature Center, Willow Springs
Tue., April 20, 8 a.m.
Self-guided Wildflower Walk
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Tue., April 20, 8:30 a.m.
Bird Hike
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Wed., April 21, 8 a.m.
Self-guided Wildflower Walk
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Thurs., April 22, 8 a.m.
Self-guided Wildflower Walk
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Thurs., April 22, 9:30 a.m.
Garlic Mustard Pull
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont