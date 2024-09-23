Forest Park man dies from stabbing

A Forest Park man died Sept. 15 from injuries sustained in a stabbing on Chicago’s West Side.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Lavonte Jones, 38, a resident of the 7700 block of West Monroe.

Police said the man was walking at 3:30 a.m. Sept. 11 on the 300 block of South Homan Avenue in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood when three males approached, produced a sharp object and stabbed him.

The victim sustained lacerations to the chest and shoulder and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The offenders fled on foot, running southbound on Homan.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

No one was in custody for the stabbing as of press time.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the case.