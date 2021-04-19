Forest preserves beckon residents to celebrate Earth Day

Forest Preserves of Cook County is asking residents to celebrating Earth Day (and Earth Week) by participating in a litter cleanup or an Earth Day-themed event from Monday, April 21 to Sunday, April 25. A Spring Cleaning Donation Drive is taking place throughout April at River Trail Nature Center.

Earth Day Cleanups

Enjoy the health benefits of spending time in nature and join your community in cleaning up at one of our Litter Hotspots to celebrate Earth Day. We will provide bags and gloves at the following locations:

Thursday, April 22, 12 – 5 p.m.

LaBagh Woods, Grove 1, Chicago

Thursday, April 22, 3 – 6 p.m.

Jerome Huppert Woods, River Grove

Call 312-533-5751 for more information.

Thursday, April 22, 4 – 7 p.m.

Maple Lake Boating Center, near Willow Springs

Email experience camping@cookcountyil.gov for more information.

Friday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dan Ryan Woods Visitor Center, Chicago

Register for Dan Ryan Clean Up.

Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Beaubien Woods, Chicago

Register for Beaubien Clean Up.

Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Kickapoo Woods, Riverdale

Register for Kickapoo Clean Up.

Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Trailside Museum of Natural History, River Forest

Call 708-366-6530 for more information.

Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sand Ridge Nature Center, South Holland

Call 708-868-0606 for more information.

Saturday, April 24, 12 – 3 p.m.

Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills

Call 847-381-6592 for more information.

Thursday, April 22, 12 p.m.

Earth Day Celebration

LaBagh Woods, Chicago,

Thursday, April 22, 2 p.m.

Earth Day: Nature’s Heroes

Facebook Live from Crabtree Nature Center

Thursday, April 22, 4 p.m.

Earth Day Celebration Drop-In

Maple Lake Boating Center, Cook County

Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m.

Earth Day: Nature Triva Night!

Zoom Presentation

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center in summer.

Friday, April 23, 8 a.m.

Self-guided Wildflower Walk

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.

Self-guided Wildflower Walk

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m.

Earth Day Celebration

Sand Ridge Nature Center, South Holland

Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m.

Earth Day Celebration with the BackYard Nature Center

Tower Road Boat Launch, Cook County

Saturday, April 24, 9:30 a.m.

Garlic Mustard Pull

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m.

Creative Reuse: Bird Feeders

Sand Ridge Nature Center, South Holland

Sunday, April 25, 8 a.m.

Self-guided Wildflower Walk

Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont

Sunday, April 25, 12 p.m.

Celebrating Earth Day

Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills