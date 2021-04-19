Forest preserves beckon residents to celebrate Earth Day

Forest preserves beckon residents to celebrate Earth DayApril 19, 2021
Forest Preserves of Cook County is asking residents to celebrating Earth Day (and Earth Week) by participating in a litter cleanup or an Earth Day-themed event from Monday, April 21 to Sunday, April 25. A Spring Cleaning Donation Drive is taking place throughout April at River Trail Nature Center.
Earth Day Cleanups
Enjoy the health benefits of spending time in nature and join your community in cleaning up at one of our Litter Hotspots to celebrate Earth Day. We will provide bags and gloves at the following locations:
Thursday, April 22, 12 – 5 p.m.
LaBagh Woods, Grove 1, Chicago
Thursday, April 22, 3 – 6 p.m.
Jerome Huppert Woods, River Grove
Call 312-533-5751 for more information.
Thursday, April 22, 4 – 7 p.m.
Maple Lake Boating Center, near Willow Springs
Email experience camping@cookcountyil.gov for more information.
Friday, April 23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Dan Ryan Woods Visitor Center, Chicago
Register for Dan Ryan Clean Up.
Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Beaubien Woods, Chicago
Register for Beaubien Clean Up.
Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Kickapoo Woods, Riverdale
Register for Kickapoo Clean Up.
Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Trailside Museum of Natural History, River Forest
Call 708-366-6530 for more information.
Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sand Ridge Nature Center, South Holland
Call 708-868-0606 for more information.
Saturday, April 24, 12 – 3 p.m.
Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills
Call 847-381-6592 for more information.
Thursday, April 22, 12 p.m.
Earth Day Celebration
LaBagh Woods, Chicago,
Thursday, April 22, 2 p.m.
Earth Day: Nature’s Heroes
Facebook Live from Crabtree Nature Center
Thursday, April 22, 4 p.m.
Earth Day Celebration Drop-In
Maple Lake Boating Center, Cook County
Thursday, April 22, 7 p.m.
Earth Day: Nature Triva Night!
Zoom Presentation
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center in summer.
Friday, April 23, 8 a.m.
Self-guided Wildflower Walk
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Saturday, April 24, 8 a.m.
Self-guided Wildflower Walk
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m.
Earth Day Celebration
Sand Ridge Nature Center, South Holland
Saturday, April 24, 9 a.m.
Earth Day Celebration with the BackYard Nature Center
Tower Road Boat Launch, Cook County
Saturday, April 24, 9:30 a.m.
Garlic Mustard Pull
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m.
Creative Reuse: Bird Feeders
Sand Ridge Nature Center, South Holland
Sunday, April 25, 8 a.m.
Self-guided Wildflower Walk
Sagawau Environmental Learning Center, Lemont
Sunday, April 25, 12 p.m.
Celebrating Earth Day
Crabtree Nature Center, Barrington Hills