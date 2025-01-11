Former associate pastor of St. Bartholomew Parish dies

Rev. Thomas Lamping, retired priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago and former associate pastor of St. Bartholomew Parish on Patterson Avenue in Chicago, died Dec. 31, at the age of 70.

Lamping was born Oct. 29, 1954, in Joliet. He attended Bertha-Hewitt High in Bertha, Minn., Crosier Seminary in Onamia, Minn., Indiana University in Fort Wayne, and the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary

Cardinal Joseph Bernardin ordained Lamping to the priesthood on May 19, 1984. He celebrated his first Mass on May 20, 1984 at St. Viator Parish in Calumet City.

After ordination, Lamping served as associate pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Summit, and at four Chicago parishes: St. Philomena on Cortland Street (now San José Luis Sánchez Del Rio Parish), St. Jerome on Lunt Avenue, Queen of Angels on Western Avenue and St. Bartholomew. He retired in 2019.

Rev. Michael Gabriel, archdiocesan priest and one of Lamping’s classmates, remembers Lamping as a great person who “loved life and was incredibly dedicated to the priesthood.”

Gabriel also recalled Lamping’s close relationship with his family, how “he was very dedicated to his parents and really loved those around him.”

Rev. Martin Marren first met Lamping at Mundelein Seminary.

“He had a lot of different experiences from the rest of us because he lived in different places,” Marren said. “He loved traveling and worked in Puerto Vaca, Mexico, with orphans where we visited him.”

Marren remembered his friend’s good sense of humor and how he kept his classmates in good spirits. Marren added that Lamping was very dedicated to those he served, especially the Spanish-speaking community.

A memorial Mass will be held in the archdiocese at a later date.