Horseracing returns to Arlington International Racecourse

Online only ticket holders entered the gates in three tiers or waves with the first race post time at 2:25 p.m.

Sunny, windy weather prevailed with temperatures in the 50s.

Advertised on its website as, “The Final Turn,” Arlington International Racecourse promotes that people can still purchase tickets for released dates and dates that are not sold out. Mother’s Day is sold out, however tickets are still available for Memorial Day weekend.

There will be no live music, family days or promotional events in 2021, also according to the website, https://www.arlingtonpark.com.