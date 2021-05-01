Horseracing returns to Arlington International Racecourse
By Karie Angell Luc for Chronicle Media — May 1, 2021
Online only ticket holders entered the gates in three tiers or waves with the first race post time at 2:25 p.m.
Sunny, windy weather prevailed with temperatures in the 50s.
Advertised on its website as, “The Final Turn,” Arlington International Racecourse promotes that people can still purchase tickets for released dates and dates that are not sold out. Mother’s Day is sold out, however tickets are still available for Memorial Day weekend.
There will be no live music, family days or promotional events in 2021, also according to the website, https://www.arlingtonpark.com.
Social distancing was the observed on opening day. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Racing action returned to Arlington International Racecourse on Friday. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Suzana Temelkov of Park Ridge takes a selfie with her children Mila Gusa, 2, and Marko Gusa, 4. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Horseracing fans enter Arlington International Racecourse on the first day of racing. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
Maryrose Stanley (center) raises her hands as she enters Arlington Park International Racecourse. (Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)
One attendee relaxes with the racing form and a cold one.(Photo by Karie Angell Luc/for Chronicle Media)