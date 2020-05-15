Man fatally stabbed in Lawndale neighborhood

A 24-year-old man was killed Wednesday, May 13, during a domestic incident in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the victim sustained a stab wound to the body during a domestic-related incident at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of South Keeler. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Chicago police said they had a suspect in custody Thursday, but that charges were still pending against the individual. Police noted a weapon has been recovered.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was stabbed in the forearm Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Old Town neighborhood.

The victim was stabbed at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West Evergreen. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No offender was in custody as of Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police Area 3 detectives are investigating the incident.