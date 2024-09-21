One man fatally shot, two stabbed on West Side

One man was fatally shot and two others stabbed in the face during a Sunday altercation on the city’s West Side.

Chicago police said a group of individuals were involved in a physical altercation when shots were heard at 11:23 a.m. on the 3100 block of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive in the city’s West Town neighborhood.

A 47-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two additional victims, a 42-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, sustained stab wounds to the face. They were both transported to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

In other recent incidents in Chicago:

– A 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained at 2:08 a.m. Sunday on the city’s West Side. The teen was standing on a sidewalk on the 3500 block of West 12th Place when an offender fired, striking the teen. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right leg and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Johnell Battie, a resident of the 2900 block of West Harrison Street.

– Police responded to a shots-fired call on the 5600 block of South Throop at 2:06 a.m. Monday and discovered a young man having sustained a gunshot wound to the right eye. The Chicago Fire Department was on the scene at the Bridgeport shooting and provided aid, but the victim was pronounced dead a short time later. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Daveon Norals, 18.

– A 37-year-old woman was killed in a domestic-related incident at 4:31 a.m. Tuesday in the city’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The woman was inside a residence on the 10100 block of South Aberdeen Street when shots were fired from outside. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. She was transported to Christ Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported in the incident. Detectives said they were speaking with a person of interest in the case.

– A 47-year-old man died after being shot at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday on the 4100 block of West Grenshaw Street. Police said the man was standing on a sidewalk in the North Lawndale neighborhood when a male approached on foot and fired. The Chicago Fire Department transported the man to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He was later pronounced dead.

– A 54-year-old man died after being shot at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday on the 6500 block of South Claremont Avenue. Police said the man was discovered on a sidewalk in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the chest. The Chicago Fire Department transported the victim to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

– A 43-year-old woman died after being shot at 3:55 p.m. Thursday on the 6800 block of South Cornell Avenue. The woman was inside a residence in the South Shore neighborhood when she was approached by a teen who produced a firearm and fired. The offender fled the scene. The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Tatanisha Jackson, a resident of the 6800 block of South Cornell.

– A 42-year-old died after being shot at 8:13 p.m. Friday on the 5500 block of South Spaulding Avenue. Police said the man and a 33-year-old man were involved in a verbal altercation in the Gage Park neighborhood when one of the men produced a handgun. Police said a struggle for the weapon ensued and both victims were shot. The 42-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The Chicago Fire Department treated him and transported him to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 33-year-old man was shot multiple times about the body. Chicago firefighters also treated him and transported him to Christ Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

– A 47-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a shooting at 12:18 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of South Campbell Avenue. Police said the man was standing outside in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood when an offender traveling in a vehicle shot him in the neck. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as Gregory Wells, a resident of the 700 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago.

There was no one charged in any of the murders as of press time.

Chicago detectives continue to investigate the cases.