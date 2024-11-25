One teen killed, another injured in West Side shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting this morning on Chicago’s West Side.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. today, the victims were standing on a sidewalk on the 2600 block of South Avers Avenue in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood when shots were fired.

Chicago Fire Department personnel transported the 16-year-old to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died at the hospital.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen as Jesus Sanchez, a resident of the 2800 block of South Millard.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot in the incident. The Fire Department transported him to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

No one was in police custody in connection with the shooting as of press time.

Area 4 detectives are investigating the case.