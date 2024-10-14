Search launched for missing boater

The Lake Forest Fire Department and other rescue units were looking for a missing boater Sunday.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m. Sunday, the Lake Forest Fire Department was dispatched to the Lake Forest Boat Launch, 601 Forest Park Road, in response to a report of a missing boater in Lake Michigan.

The missing boater, who was sailing a 15-foot catamaran-style sailboat, was expected to meet a family member at the Boat Launch at 2 p.m. Sunday, but failed to arrive. The family member called Lake Forest police to report the missing boater, which led to the Fire Department’s response.

Upon arrival, the Fire Department started a water rescue response. The rescue boat was launched and mutual aid resources were requested from the Highland Park and Libertyville fire departments.

In addition to deploying the rescue boat, the Lake Forest Fire Department deployed a drone, which was able to locate the missing vessel. However, there was no visual confirmation of any occupants.

Fire officials said the water conditions were challenging, with waves reaching 4 to 6 feet. In response, Lake Forest command called the U.S. Coast Guard for additional support. A Coast Guard helicopter and boat were dispatched to assist in the search efforts.

Rescue crews received information that the boater’s cell phone pinged closer to Glencoe Beach; and the Wilmette and Evanston fire departments were asked to assist in the search. Wilmette and Evanston fire launched their rescue boats and assisted in the search.

Despite the combined efforts of all agencies involved, the water search was halted around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Coast Guard helicopters have taken over the search by air. At this time, the boat has been recovered, but the boater remains missing.

Reports from the family member confirmed that the boater was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of the incident.