Solemn ceremony remembers fallen Cook County police responders

The weather was mostly sunny and over 60 degrees for what was a pleasant Friday on May 10 in Lyons for many people seen jogging along paths.

Families with small children played on park land on an extensive green lawn at Cermak Woods Forest Preserve at 7601 W. Ogden Ave.

But visitors were also curious about the large tent placed nearby within a short walking distance from the dormant splash pad of the Cermak Family Aquatic Center. The parking lot had a large police presence with numerous official vehicles.

Park patrons could see horses in the distance mounted by police. The sound of bagpipes drifted across the sparkling lake. Members of the Bagpipes & Drums of the Emerald Society of the Chicago Police Department played music in formation.

Something was different about this bright Friday in the park.

The silent motorcade of police vehicles arriving to the park with flashing lights was an uncommon scene, too, shortly before 11 a.m.

The occasion was the 23rd annual Peace Officers Ceremony of Recognition and Remembrance, a solemn program held each year when fallen Cook County police responders, along with their families and loved ones, are recognized for the ultimate sacrifice.

Large memorial wreaths were placed inside the front of the tent. Families of the fallen took reserved seats near the tent location where they would soon receive a memorial plaque and flowers. The roll call of heroes included the sounding of a bell. The end of which was loud and clear.

“We’re here, for not only our police officers but the fallen’s family,” Leo Schmitz, chief of police of the Cook County Sheriff’s Police, said to Chronicle Media. “This is how we regroup and help each other. This is to show people that we never forget.”

The itinerary included a color guard entrance and the posting of colors. Schmitz was among speakers and showed emotion at the podium when Schmitz divulged being also the parent of a child who passed away. Schmitz knows the pain.

“It’s brutal,” Schmitz said of going on with life after losing a loved one. “It’s harder than you could ever think. But it is brutal and we know that the families, we try to make them feel better but they’ve lost that loved one, that pain never goes away.

“So, we try to fill that void by being their sons and daughters, their brothers and sisters, and fill that void with, ‘What do you need from us?’”

What Officer Kenyatta Gaines of the Chicago Police Department could give was a voice by singing the national anthem at the start of the program.

“It is always heartwarming because I can’t help but remember the people that sacrificed in honor of that song for it to be able to be sung and people that didn’t make it home,” Gaines said moments after performing. “And it’s just become endearing to me.”

Anthony Weber, member of the Cook County Sheriff Honor Guard, sounded “Taps” on bugle at the end of the program.

“I do this every year,” Weber said. “I’ve been doing this a long time. I kind of cloud my mind when I do this.”

The keynote speaker was Acting U.S. Attorney Northern District of Illinois Morris Pasqual.

“Service as a police officer is the noblest profession,” Pasqual said. “They’re the ones who step up when things are most difficult.

“They put their lives on the line in service for their neighbors. We know that the heart and soul of this nation are the people who uphold its laws.”

Christopher Getty, mayor of the Village of Lyons, said, “We appreciate everybody’s sacrifices.

“Many families have made the ultimate sacrifice of losing a loved one. We appreciate everything you’ve done to keep our community safe.”