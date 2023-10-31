State issues disaster proclamation over suburban flash flooding

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a disaster proclamation for Cook County in response to severe flooding and storms on Sept. 17.

“I am grateful to the governor for taking this crucial next step as we seek every available resource for Cook County residents impacted by this storm,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The governor’s declaration follows Preckwinkle’s own disaster proclamation for the county in response to the storms.

Parts of Cook experienced more than 6 inches of rain in less than 12 hours, leading to severe flooding and other storm damage.

Burnham, Calumet City, Dolton, Harvey and South Holland were among the hardest hit municipalities in the county.

“The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security has coordinated the response and recovery efforts following this storm,” Preckwinkle said. “As a result of the thousands of reports collected, I declared a disaster proclamation for the county … and have advocated for the full force of state and federal resources in response to this disaster. Emergency Management and Regional Security staff continue to support municipalities in south suburban communities most impacted on Sept. 17.

“My administration will work closely with state and federal partners as we await a decision from President Biden to determine available federal resources.”

By both Pritzker and Preckwinkle signing the proclamations, the county can pursue available state resources to assist communities and residents in their recovery efforts.

“My team has seen firsthand the significant damage residents in the Southland sustained during the Sept. 17 storms,” Preckwinkle said. “My administration continues to coordinate recovery efforts with impacted municipalities and will ensure we pursue all possible opportunities for additional assistance. This proclamation is another step to assist residents in the recovery from the storm’s impacts.”

The Cook County Department of Emergency Management and Regional Security monitored the needs of communities during the storm and assisted with recovery efforts. EMRS continues to coordinate recovery efforts and provide technical assistance and support in conducting damage assessments at the municipal level.

Damage reports, combined with data collected by the city of Chicago for their jurisdiction, demonstrate the impact of the storm and associated flash flooding on the region, according to Preckwinkle.