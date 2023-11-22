‘The Greatest Show on Earth’ returns to Chicagoland

The circus came to town to Rosemont in November for one special extended weekend featuring “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus welcomed full houses for three consecutive dates starting on Friday, Nov. 3.

The touring show features 75 performers representing more than 18 countries. Audience members could experience aerial, acrobatics, world dance, music and comedy for approximately 120 minutes with a 15- to 20-minute intermission.

Margaret Stagg of Des Plaines was among audience members to arrive early. Madison Monroe, 6, a first-grader from Elk Grove Village, is Stagg’s niece and came with her aunt to the show.

Before the show, Madison said she was, “excited,” offering a thumbs up.

“I’ve been looking forward to this,” Madison’s aunt said. “It’s fun, it’s family friendly.

“I remember going to the circus when I was a kid and it’s just exciting to see,” Stagg added.

The show began with performers filling the rings. Sparkling bursts of illumination added to the spectacle. In the audience, lights were also present on cell phones of adults who captured images of children playing with their newly acquired circus toys that also featured lighting and some with bubbles.

Nolan Rath, 7, a first-grader from Hampshire was among the children armed with a sword-like gleaming toy. Nolan sat in the company of his parents Charlie and Stephanie Rath.

About the circus experience, “It’s actually a birthday gift for him, we got him tickets for his birthday,” Charlie Rath said about Nolan. “We thought it would be cool.”

Erin Aguilar of Hampshire brought children Mia, 6, a first-grader and Aylan, 3.

“We wanted a nice, fun evening,” Erin Aguilar said. “They’ve been asking to go to the circus. They’ve earned it, they did all their homework, their bedrooms are clean, so we’re all good.” Erin Aguilar said with a smile about Mia and Aylan.

It is vital to support artists and the performing arts, Aguilar added.

“I think the arts in general are very important,” Aguilar said. “We need creative things in life that make people smile, it reminds us that there is more to life than working hard. It’s a nice break for everybody.”

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus took a hiatus in recent years after decades of continuous performance history. The relaunched show for 2023 features no animal acts.

For the Ringling stadium arena show, Anthony and Jessenia Murcio of Aurora brought their children Sebastian, 9, a third-grader, Penelope, 7, a second-grader, and Anthony, 8 months.

“It’s been a while since we came to the circus,” Anthony Murcio said. “I’m excited. I know they changed things up but I’m looking forward to seeing the faces on my kids when the lights turn off and the show starts.”

Son Sebastian said, “I’m excited, I’m at a circus!”

Tenille Jackson of Bolingbrook attended the Rosemont opening night with daughter Reagan Brooks.

“We are so excited,” Jackson said.

Reagan likes, “all the actors and the performers, it’s really cool seeing them do stunts,” Reagan said.

Tenille Jackson summed the experience up, offering reasons why the circus is relevant.

“Family memories. Family memories are so important and just the ability to just come together and have a good time and hang out and just enjoy, you know, something different than the norm,” Jackson said. “That’s what I love about the circus.”

Stops for the tour that continues into 2024 include Indianapolis, Kansas City, Detroit, Buffalo, New York, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Tulsa, New York state and other venues.

For tickets and to sign up for alerts, visit https://www.ringling.com/tickets/