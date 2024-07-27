Three charged in murder of Chicago firefighter

Three men have been charged in connection with the 2023 murder of a Chicago firefighter and associated financial crimes.

Nicholas Virgil, 37, a resident of the 14200 block of South Stewart Avenue in Riverdale, and Martez Cristler, 22, a resident of the 6800 block of Baring Avenue in Hammond, Ind., were both charged with three counts of murder, one count of aggravated arson and two counts of arson in connection with the death of Chicago firefighter Jermaine Pelt.

Anthony Moore, 47, a resident of the 13100 block of South Winchester Avenue, Blue Island, was charged with two counts of wire fraud and forgery and one count of insurance fraud.

All three were scheduled for detention hearings Friday, July 26 in Cook County Circuit Court. Results of those detention hearings were unavailable as of press time.

Each of the men was arrested Tuesday, July 23. Cristler was arrested on the 1600 block of West 127th Street in Calumet Park. Virgil was arrested on the 14200 block of South Stewart in Riverdale; and Moore was arrested on the 11600 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago.

Cristler and Virgil were identified as the individuals responsible for the April 4, 2023 arson on the 1200

block of South Wallace in Chicago that killed Pelt, police said.

Moore was charged with financial crimes in connection with Pelt’s death.

The investigation involved the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department Office of Fire Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Chicago Field Division, Illinois State Fire Marshal, Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

All three suspects were placed into custody and charged.