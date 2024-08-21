Tour highlights Latino-owned farms

According to a 2022 Census of Agriculture report, 68 of McHenry County’s 828 farms featured owners of Hispanic/Latino/Spanish origin, with those farms covering 4,908 acres and netting a market value of products sold of nearly $15.7 million.

With numbers like that in mind, Raices Latinas — a nonprofit coalition dedicated to promoting the agricultural contributions of the Latino community in McHenry County — will hold a farm tour at Rancho El Pitayo in Marengo, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rancho El Pitayo owners Antonio Delgado and his wife, Mary Witt — along with various family members — will guide attendees on a tour of the farm, located at 21902 Grange Road, west of Route 23 and north of the Interstate 90 Tollway. The bilingual, family-friendly event is free of charge and open to the public. No registration is required; and free food and refreshments will be provided, including water, soft drinks and handmade tortillas.

During the event, Delgado will share his experiences as a Latino farm owner in McHenry County. Delgado and Witt, also owner/operators of Isabel’s Family Restaurant in Woodstock, purchased the 20-acre farm in 1994. Hay represents the major crop raised at Rancho El Pitayo, but more than 5 acres is dedicated to fruits and vegetables, many of which are used at the restaurant.

Raices Latinas held its initial farm tour in 2023 at Jorge’s Farm in Harvard.

Maggie Rivera, executive director of the Illinois Migrant Council, said the idea to conduct farm tours evolved after Raices Latinas was formed via a grant from The Community Foundation for McHenry County. Officially known as Raices Latinas: Agriculture in McHenry County, the organization is overseen by a coalition of six partnering organizations — the Illinois Migrant Council, Farmworker & Landscaper Advocacy Project, Land Conservancy of McHenry County, Mano a Mano Family Resource Center, Center for Agrarian Learning at McHenry County College, and McHenry County Historical Society.

“The purpose is to highlight the farm workers, from the time they were workers to being owners,” Rivera said. “We sat down with the different organizations and came up with the idea of a farm tour, so people can learn the stories of working the fields to owning a farm. The first tour was very successful. We had Latino and non-Latino people, and they were able to walk in the fields and see the farm.”

As a result of last year’s tour, Rivera said, “We learned that people are legitimately interested in the history of McHenry County, as far as different ethnicities. And the Latino community was proud to hear the stories.”

Rivera said attendees will also learn about all the vegetables grown at Rancho El Pitayo, and how they are used at Isabel’s Family Restaurant.

“It’s a nice way to show the produce at the restaurant is home-grown, and it creates awareness of Latino farm owners at the same time,” she said. “As Latinos, we’ve had to battle stereotypes in many ways and walks of life. That’s one of the reasons we’re showcasing Latino-owned farms — to see through the blind spots. We’re all the same in many ways, all striving for the same dreams.”

Rivera cited the husband-and-wife team of Delgado and Witt as an example of people from two different cultures joining together and working long hours to own and operate a pair of businesses.

“That speaks volumes about what we can do as a community,” she said. “We can work together and be successful together. With the farm tour, (Delgado and Witt) can show their pride in their work and accomplishments. And we can highlight the positive contributions our community has been making for generations.”

Farm tour attendees are encouraged to arrive close to 5:30 p.m. to secure on-site parking prior to the beginning of the tour at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Raices Latinas by email at info@raiceslatinasmc.org or visit www.raiceslatinasmc.org.