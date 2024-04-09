Triton College nets runner-up spot in NJCAA Div. I men’s basketball tourney

A monumental season for the Triton College men’s basketball team fell just short of ending with a national title after the Trojans dropped an 88-73 decision to Barton County Community College (Kansas) in the NJCAA Division I championship game, held March 30 in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Triton finished the 2023-24 campaign with an overall mark of 34-3, tying the record for most wins in team history. The Trojans also reached the NJCAA Final Four for the second time in three seasons.

“The team has been unbelievable,” said first-year Triton head coach Brian Burns, previously a Trojans assistant coach for five years. “Obviously, it’s great for the school. Two Final Fours in three years and now a national runner-up, not just a semifinalist. It’s been a great run. I wasn’t totally sure what we had coming into the season, but the team really came together. It was an amazing season. It exceeded my expectations.”

Triton jumped out to a 17-11 lead in the national championship game, but Barton responded to go ahead 30-27 and never trailed again. The Cougars entered halftime with a 46-39 lead, and increased the margin to 69-54 midway through the second session.

The Trojans trimmed the lead to 78-73 with 3:40 remaining in regulation, but Barton finished the game with a 10-0 run to claim the crown. Barton, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, finished the season on a 27-game winning streak to conclude the campaign at 36-1 overall.

“They’re really good and played well in the championship game,” Burns said. “They kept making plays … a really tough opponent.”

Sophomore guard Dior Conners led Triton in scoring with 24 points in the title game, and redshirt sophomore guard Amar Augillard tallied 23 points, four rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Dylan Williams added 10 points, five assists and three boards.

Freshman guard AJ Dixon chipped in with 10 points and three rebounds, and freshman forward Tolu Samuels pulled down a team-high 16 rebounds.

Augillard, who led Triton in scoring with 22.7 points per game this season en route to NJCAA Region 4 Player of the Year honors, was named to the all-tournament team. He also scored the most points (841) ever in a single season at Triton, and set a record for the most three-pointers (122).

“Augillard was huge for us,” Burns said. “He was our go-to guy from a scoring standpoint — an awesome player.”

Dixon, who averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 2023-24, also made the all-tourney squad and was a Region 4 Second Team selection as well. Williams (15.0 ppg in 2023-24) earned the tournament’s best small man award and was also named to the Region 4 First Team.

“Dixon is a tough competitor and rebounder,” Burns said. “He’s just a tough kid who really developed his skill set and kept getting better and better. As our point guard, Williams was a top assist guy and our vocal leader — a great leader on and off the court. Conners (13.9 ppg) is a very stable and smart player. He was a steady, calming presence and scored the ball at a high level.”

Samuels led the Trojans in rebounding with 8.5 per game, and also averaged 7.1 points.

“He stepped up big for us at the center and forward spot,” Burns said “His ability to rebound was big for us. He’s probably the best defender I’ve ever coached.”

Triton, winner of the NJCAA Division I Championship Tournament’s Sportsmanship Award, also scored national attention with the title game being televised on ESPNU.

“It’s unbelievable for our kids, our team and our school,” Burns said. “Getting our name out there is huge. It’s more exposure for Triton. We’ll try to continue to build off it and build to become a national name — and for all Illinois kids.”