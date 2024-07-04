Two charged in attempted murder of boy

Two Chicago men have been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 14-year-boy on the city’s West Side.

Thomas Garcia, 30, a resident of the 2700 block of South Komensky Avenue, and Angel Ramirez, 35, a resident of the 3000 block of South Keeler Avenue, were both charged with attempted murder in the first degree. Garcia also had a warrant out for his arrest.

Ramirez was being held in Cook County Jail following his detention hearing Tuesday, July 2 at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago. Information on Garcia’s detention hearing was unavailable as of press time.

Garcia and Ramirez were arrested Sunday, June 30 on the 2700 block

of South Komensky and 3000 block of South Keeler, respectively. They were identified as two of the offenders, who, shortly before 8:30 p.m. June 11, participated in the shooting of a 14-year-old boy on the 2700 block of South Komensky in the South Lawndale neighborhood, according to police.

The suspects were placed in custody and charged.