Two charged in Oak Forest stabbings

Two individuals have been charged in connection with stabbings at an Oak Forest restaurant.

Jaray Brown Jr., a resident of the 13900 block of Central Park Avenue in Robbins, and Camren Brown, a resident of the 18100 block of Versailles Lane in Hazel Crest, have each been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony, Oak Forest police announced Monday.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, the Oak Forest Police Department responded to a disturbance at the Jamaica Jerk Choice restaurant, 66064 W. 159th St.

On the scene, Oak Forest police found several subjects with stab wounds, and took three suspects into custody.

The injured subjects were treated at a local hospital.

Police labeled it an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public.

The Oak Forest Police Department’s Investigations Division continues to examine the incident and said additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

A Class 3 felony is punishable by two to five years in prison.