Two men shot on I-94

Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting that injured two Chicago men Saturday afternoon (June 13) on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

Police said the shooting occurred at 4:48 p.m. Saturday in the local lanes of southbound Interstate 94 at 59th Street. Upon their arrival, State Police officers found two men with injuries inside a vehicle.

The victims, a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both of Chicago, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire, according to State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victims’ vehicle was fired upon by an individual from an unknown vehicle on southbound I-94 at 59th Street.

All local lanes of southbound I-94 at 59th Street were closed for more than two hours Saturday for a police investigation of the incident.

Police said events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact State Police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.