Kishwaukee invites community to library grand reopening

Kishwaukee College completed renovation of their 16,843 square foot library and will host a grand reopening on Sept. 10 from 4-5:30 p.m.

The redesigned library now houses library services, tutoring services, group study rooms and updated classrooms to serve as a centralized location to provide academic support to students. The community is invited to the grand reopening to tour the new facilities and learn about the redesign of the library space.

“We know from looking at our own data that there is compelling evidence that student contact with library and tutoring services impacts student learning and success,” says Anne-Marie Green, dean of academic support & effectiveness. “By co-locating the writing center, instruction librarians, the speech lab, and tutors, we are hoping to see greater student engagement with our various academic support systems, and realize positive academic benefits for our students.”

Renovations include expanded tutoring space, which includes a writing center, computers for software tutoring, four study rooms, and distinct pods for small group tutoring. The tutoring center provides academic support for most disciplines taught at the College, and offers both in-person and online tutoring. Other additions include energy efficient lighting, new carpeting and fresh paint.

“The library is the center of the campus at Kishwaukee College, and used by hundreds of students each day,” remarks Dr. Laurie Borowicz, president of Kish. “The remodeled space is helping us create a comprehensive academic resources area for our students, providing tutoring and other academic support services in one location. We believe that the new functional space, designed based on student feedback, will support the success of our students.”

Swedberg & Associates, Inc. in Sycamore began work on the project May 20 and finished in time for the start of the fall semester on Aug. 19.

The grand reopening on Sept. 10 will include light refreshments and a ribbon cutting ceremony with DeKalb Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Sycamore Chamber of Commerce and Genoa Chamber of Commerce. Attendees are encouraged to park in lot B and enter through door 58 for the grand reopening.