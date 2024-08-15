R.F.D. News & Views

The Illinois State Fair continues this week, wrapping up on Sunday. In other news: Illinois will receive a grant to encourage climate-smart farming, and an Illinois-based company is looking to change the way farmers think about seed technology. Please read on for more …

Illinois Ag receives $11 million for climate-smart farming

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Agriculture will receive $73 million for climate-smart ag practices thanks to a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Climate Pollution Reduction Grant.

In addition, Illinois EPA will receive $38 million over the next five years. The objective: to improve soil health, reduce erosion and improve air quality.

“When I signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, I did it knowing that we could not move into a clean energy future without ensuring that no one was left behind — and with this grant award, the Biden-Harris administration has made it clear that their priorities are the same,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “This grant will fund clean buildings, agriculture, and transport, and further position Illinois as the hub for smart, clean development that we have strived to become.”

“These investments in soil health management ensure Illinois’ fertile ground is productive for our future generations of farmers,” added Jerry Costello II, IDOA director. “This five-year infusion of resources provides certainty for growers looking to make sustainable changes to their operations.”

A recent Soil Health Initiative enacted by the Illinois legislature and signed by Pritzker created a framework for improving soil health in Illinois by increasing cover crops, strip till, no till and erosion- and sediment-control practices, while advancing the goals of the Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy. (Illinois e-news)

Biolumic brings light to improving seed yield

CHAMPAIGN — BioLumic, a company with roots in Champaign and branches in Boston and New Zealand, is announcing a breakthrough in inbred seed technology that they say could redefine how farmers think about planting corn. According to a press release, BioLumic harnesses ultraviolet light signaling to rapidly activate natural genetic expression in plants for improved yield, quality, and plant defense traits without requiring genetic modification or chemical additives.

BioLumic’s technology is being commercialized for inbred and hybrid corn cultivars, with plans underway for light-treated seeds to be available to farmers for the 2025 planting season. Beck’s Hybrids, an Indiana seed company, is among the seed companies to embrace BioLumic’s Genetic Expression Trait light-activated technology on a wide range of inbred and hybrid corn lines.

“By activating Genetic Expression Traits in corn parent lines and showing the ability to lock in those traits to hybrid corn progeny without any ensuing treatments, our UV light technology is rewriting the playbook for seed production,” said Steve Sibulkin, BioLumic CEO. “It eliminates years of trait identification and breeding work for driving yield, quality and plant health without the multi-year regulatory process associated with genetic modification.”

After achieving significant performance milestones in 2023 field trials, BioLumic is set to commercialize Genetic Expression Traits for both inbred and hybrid corn in partnership with Gro Alliance early in 2025. The company is actively collaborating with genetics providers to develop new traits for their cultivars. Additionally, BioLumic is advancing trait development of soybean parent lines, with initial trials commencing this year. (AgNewswire)

State Fair ‘Piglet Cam’ offers live birthing peeks

SPRINGFIELD — Several days remain for the 2024 Illinois State Fair, which winds up its 10-day run on Aug. 18. One of the most popular agricultural exhibits at the ISF is the “Piglets on Parade” birthing center that allows fairgoers to witness live births of piglets from pregnant pigs brought in by local farmers. Those who can’t make it to the fair this year can now take a real-time peek at what’s going on in the farrowing center thanks to the Illinois Pork Producers Association’s new Live Piglet Cam.

“Educating those around us and promoting agriculture is what stewards of agriculture do each day,” stated JoBeth Matli, IPPA 2024 Pork Ambassador from Raymond. “The Birthing Center welcomes all fairgoers to come visit the pigs and ask any questions they may have. The center strives to build the bridge between those who may not come from an agricultural background as opposed to those who do.”

For those who can attend in person, volunteers who have a background in the pork industry will join Matli in answering questions about pigs, pig farming, and pork production as they walk through the birthing center and see sows (mother pigs who have farrowed) with their newborn piglets. Children will enjoy free goodies and paper pig ears as a memento of their visit.

Piglets on Parade is located next to the Illinois Department of Agriculture tent just East of the Coliseum and North of the Expo Building. View the IPPA Live Piglet Cam at www.multimedia.illinois.gov/fair/piglets.html.

Fair farm photo contest winners announced

SPRINGFIELD — Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair was Friday, Aug. 9, with leaders from the Illinois Department of Agriculture joining state farm association leaders, elected officials, industry reps and farmers for the popular annual Ag Breakfast and associated daylong events. Among the events was the naming of the winners of the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest honoring Illinois agriculture, announced by Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs. The winners included 8-10 Age Bracket Winners:

First Place: Chase S., “At Sunset”, Forsyth (Macon County)

Second Place: Claire M., “Rural Soil Preparation”, Neoga (Shelby County)

Third Place: Alex E., “Corn as Seen from the Ground”, Waterloo (Monroe County)

11-14 Age Bracket Winners:

First Place: Lily D., “County Fair”, Indianola (Vermillion County)

Second Place: Anna P., “Nap Time”, Mason City (Mason County)

Third Place: Caroline L., “Mama and Baby”, Wellington (Iroquois County)

15-18 Age Bracket Winners:

First Place: Adan S., “The Beauty in Planting”, Plano (Kendall County)

Second Place: April V., “Planting”, Champaign (Champaign County)

Third Place: Allison H., “This Is How We Roll”, Mulberry Grove (Bond County)

The winners were feted at a reception held on Agriculture Day. All of the winning photos can be viewed on the Illinois State Treasurer’s website: www.illinoistreasurer.gov.

Illinois Farm Fact:

Partnering with USDA, the Illinois Dept. of Agriculture is investing $12.6 million for 40 frontline Conservation Planners throughout the state. (IDOA)