Small-town flavor is featured at Sandwich Fair

Illinois’ county fair season wrapped up last weekend with thousands of visitors traveling to the annual Sandwich Fair in DeKalb County.

In an age often driven by social media, the fair is a throwback to earlier days and small towns with its old-fashioned feel, including games and scream-inducing carnival rides, country music, antique equipment, animal and project judging, plus lots of food. And it all took place under towering trees at the fairgrounds as nearby farm fields were starting to change colors and show the first traces of fall harvest.