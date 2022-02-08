Anglers invited to DuPage County ice fishing tournament

Anglers of all ages are invited to test their skills at the annual Hard Water Classic ice fishing tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12 from noon to 3:30 p.m. on the DuPage Forest Preserve District’s Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville.

The top three catches of largemouth bass, bluegill, northern pike and crappie will receive gift cards of $125, $100 and $75 respectively to local sporting goods stores. The angler with the largest fish overall will win a gas-powered auger or ice shelter. Registrants will also have a chance to win door prizes, such as a gas-powered auger, ice shelter, tip-ups and rod-and-reel combinations. See photos from the last event.

Registration is $20 in advance online or $25 at the event. Proceeds will support ranger-led recreation programs that provide outdoor experiences for special-needs groups, youth groups, Scouts, and community resource centers in DuPage County.

Check-in is 11 to 11:45 a.m., and tournament fishing runs noon to 3:30 p.m. Participants must bring their own gear and bait and comply with all applicable fishing regulations and tournament rules. Anglers 16 and older who are not legally disabled must carry valid Illinois fishing licenses.

The main entrance to Blackwell Forest Preserve is on Butterfield Road 0.25 mile west of Winfield Road.