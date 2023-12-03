Aurora agent lauded for drug seizures

Special Agent Matthew Huber of the Aurora Police Department has received two commendations from the Illinois Metropolitan Enforcement Group Directors Task Force Commanders Association.

Huber is assigned to DuMEG, which is an initiative through the federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas. DuMEG is a county-wide management approach linking local, county, state and federal police agencies to proactively combat illicit drug trafficking within DuPage County.

Aurora provides one officer to DuMEG. Huber, who has served with DuMEG for more than two years, has been with the Aurora Police Department for 16 years.

In one of the cases, Huber was recognized for his investigative skills where he recovered 20,107 grams of marijuana, 19,098 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 269 grams of cocaine, more than 500 THC carts, six firearms, and $303,524.

As a result of his efforts, three suspects were charged with multiple Class X and Class Super X felonies. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office brought forth the charges.

Class X felonies are punishable by a mandatory minimum of six to 30 years in prison.

Class Super X felonies are punishable by nine to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

In another case, Huber was recognized for his investigative skills where he recovered 1,259 grams of cocaine, 4,575 grams of counterfeit Alprazolam pills, 260 grams of methamphetamine, various other controlled substances, $18,513, and a pill press machine.

One suspect was charged with multiple Class X and Class Super X felonies. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office brought the charges.

“Special Agent Huber’s proactive efforts speak volumes to his dedication in combatting illicit drugs within the city of Aurora and DuPage County,” said Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross. “His hard work and dedication to these cases is exactly why we have officers like him assigned to these task forces such as DuMEG.

“Our partnership and collaboration with local, state, and federal police agencies show what the positive results of working together look like. Thank you to Special Agent Huber, DuMEG and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for their efforts in these cases.”