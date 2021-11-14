Get Illuminated this holiday season at The Morton Arboretum

The ninth annual Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum returns as a walking experience, on Nov. 20 and lasts through Jan. 2.

Explore 50 acres of the Arboretum’s majestic trees during this one-of-a-kind spectacle of color, light, and sound.

The arboretum is a 1,700 acre tree-focused botanical garden and global research center 20 miles from Chicago in Lisle.

Be among the first to seeIllumination while you sample seasonal beers, ciders, and meads from popular Chicagoland breweries stationed along the trail on Nov. 18 or 19. This event is for ages 21 and older.

Be awed and delighted to see returning favorites and surprising new sights, including a special Human+Nature display and an experience featuring 150 colorful lanterns. Journey along a one-mile, paved walking path amid festive music and lighting effects that highlight the beauty of trees in winter.

Along the route, warm up by a crackling fire and roast marshmallows for s’mores, or stop in one of the concession tents for a snack and beverage. Illumination will highlight the many gifts of trees: natural beauty, increased feelings of peace and calm, homes for wildlife, and the air we breathe.

Advance purchase is recommended as many nights will sell out. Any ticket purchases made on-site during Illumination and Illumibrew will be credit card only.

Please note: The Ginkgo Restaurant will be closed to the public on Tuesday, December 14. The Ginkgo Café and concessions will be available that night.

For more information and tickets, visit Morton Arboretum: Illumination.