Pace suspends some commuter bus routes in Naperville starting Monday

Due to low ridership levels during the COVID-19 pandemic and statewide shutdown, effective Monday, April 13, Pace is suspending all service on Naperville’s neighborhood feeder and express commuter bus routes until further notice.

All-day bus routes are not impacted.

Here is a list of impacted routes.

In addition, on Thursday, April 9, Mayor Steve Chirico signed an executive order reducing quarterly commuter parking permit fees by half for the third quarter of 2020 in an attempt to provide financial relief to commuters.

Information on the order and fees can be found here.