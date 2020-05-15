Park District to reopen some facilities, plans legal action on Pritzker’s orders

The Naperville Park District plans to reopen facilities and restore programs while calling back staffers starting on June 1.

The park district board also voted on May 14 to pursue legal action to determine that it may make decisions about the District’s essential functions, including programs and the use of property, independently of specific dictates in the Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Executive Order.

“As a local unit of government, the Park District’s operations are recognized as essential under the Governor’s Executive Order and the District is vested with the statutory power over the District’s properties and programs,” board President Rich Janor said in a statement.

“An important part of being healthy includes staying active and that includes being able to use some of the outdoor amenities and operate some of the programs that the District provides. The Governor’s Executive Order improperly interferes with the Board’s ability to make those decisions,” Janor added.

The Board also announced that the Park District will reopen additional facilities and programs beginning June 1 while transitioning staff that been working remotely back to in-office work.

Facilities that will reopen to public use on June 1 include: Paddleboats at the Quarry, disc golf at Knoch Knolls Park, skate parks, sport courts and parking lots.

Basketball rims will be installed beginning June 1 and will open sometime that week as staff completes the reinstallation work. These facilities will join the District’s already reopened golf courses, tennis and pickleball courts, and the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.

Also, the third annual 95th Street Farmers Market will open for the season on Thursday, June 4.