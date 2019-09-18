Kane County news briefs

BATAVIA

Four more cases of Legionnaires’ disease

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Covenant Living at the Holmstad in Batavia have confirmed four more cases of Legionnaires’ disease at the Holmstad senior care facility in Batavia.

“We are working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Covenant Living to monitor this situation,” said Kane County Health Department Executive Director Barbara Jeffers.

The four newly reported cases brings the total confirmed cases at the Batavia facility to eight.

The Kane County Health Department’s role is to monitor and surveil the remediation efforts. The IDPH is the agency in charge of responding to the health issue and ensuring that the company is doing everything possible to control the spread of disease to residents, staff and the general public.

Amanda Gosnell, executive director at the Holmstad, said Covenant Living has kept residents and employees informed of the situation and has been collaborating with both the state and county to protect the senior living community.

“Water testing results are still pending with IDPH to determine if there is a source of legionella bacteria on the Holmstad campus,” she said. “However, because the safety of our residents, guests, and employees is our top priority, we have proactively and aggressively moved forward with several of the measures that could potentially be advised in the event of a positive result.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection (pneumonia) that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria. Outbreaks are most commonly associated with buildings or structures that have complex water systems, such as hotels, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and cruise ships.

The bacterium can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made water systems, like hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems, and decorative fountains.

In 2018, Illinois reported 512 cases of Legionnaires’ disease statewide with 251 confirmed to date in 2019.

KANE COUNTY

Route 31 resurfacing runs from Montgomery to Aurora

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the resurfacing of Lake Street (Illinois Route 31) from Webster Street in Montgomery to Rathbone Avenue in Aurora will require daily lane closures starting this week.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of November.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.

GENEVA

Cougars announce 2020 season schedule

The Kane County Cougars organization has announced the game schedule for the 2020 season.

Opening Night, which will mark the 30th anniversary of Cougars baseball in Kane County, will take place on Thursday, April 9, against the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The Cougars will face the Kernels for a brief three-game homestand before welcoming the Quad Cities River Bandits to town for a three-game set beginning Monday, April 13.

To view and download the entire 2020 schedule, visit www.kccougars.com.

Kane County will play host to a handful of Eastern Division opponents including the Lake County Captains (May 4-6), Fort Wayne TinCaps (May 7-9), South Bend Cubs (July 15-17) and the West Michigan Whitecaps (July 18-20).

Planning for the 30th-anniversary celebration is currently under way. A special 30th-anniversary logo reveal is in the works as excitement builds for a year-long celebration full of special events including theme nights and promotions.

AURORA

Spay Illinois offers pet vaccine clinic

Spay Illinois will be hosting a low-cost, walk-in pet vaccine clinic from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Bark A Lounge Pet Salon, located at the corner of 75th Street and Illinois Route 59 in Aurora.

During this time, pet owners are welcome to walk in and receive affordable vaccines and other wellness care for their cats and dogs with no appointment needed.

Take advantage of affordable prices on core wellness packages of vaccines for cats and dogs or receive individual services such as a one-year rabies vaccination for $18 or a microchip, including lifetime registration, for $25.

Spay Illinois is a registered non-profit organization with a mission to end pet homelessness by empowering pet owners and shelters with the resources that they need to be successful.

Visit www.spayillinois.org to learn more about our prices, programs, and services.

SUGAR GROVE

WCC discussion to help people be better informed

Waubonsee Community College will host a discussion titled, “Sifting Through the Ashes of Truth: John Peter Altgeld, The Press, and the Internet’s Fake News Conundrum.”

Bryan Murley, Associate Professor at Eastern Illinois University, will discuss how people can be better informed in a world of so much information. He will present an alternative to the toxic media environment of today. This discussion will help people become informed news consumers using media literacy tools online and off.

The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Academic and Professional Center, Room 110, on the Sugar Grove Campus. The event is free and open to the public.

ST. CHARLES

History Museum hosts ‘Grave Reminders’ walk

The St. Charles History Museum will hold its annual “Grave Reminders” Cemetery walk on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at North Cemetery, next to Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 1145 N. 5th Ave.

Attendees at the family-friendly event will encounter actors portraying some of the most notable and well-known people who have helped shape St. Charles at their actual grave sites in North Cemetery. Each actor will share an overview of their life story and some information about their lasting impacts on the community. Attendees will also learn about the history of cemeteries and their architecture.

Tours will be led by trained Museum docents and will depart from the north parking lot at Bethlehem Lutheran Church every 15 minutes. Tickets for the event are $5 each and free for children and are available for purchase at www.stcmuseum.org/events or at the event.

An evening walk will also be held in partnership with the St. Charles Park District on Friday, October 18 from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Museum at (630) 584-6967 or email info@stcmuseum.org.

AURORA

Tours of historic Tanner House available

Tanner House Museum, 304 Oak Ave., Aurora (corner of Oak and Cedar) in the historic Tanner District on the near west side of Aurora presents docent-led tours are Wednesdays and Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. through Sept. 29.

The house will reopen for holiday visitation on Dec. 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays and Wednesdays and from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays through December. 29 (closed Christmas). All regular tours are free, but donations are appreciated.

Visit www.aurorahistory.net for more information.

ELGIN

History Museum hosts Bluff City Cemetery walk

The Elgin History Museum hosts the 32nd annual Bluff City Cemetery Walk on Sept 22 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The walk will be held at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Blvd, and features a 90-minute tour through the scenic site. The tour takes visitors to the gravesites of five former residents, portrayed by actors in period costumes.

Tickets are $10 per person for Museum members and seniors age 65-plus and $12 for non-members. Children under age 12 are free. Admission will be $15 on the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://elginhistory.org/shop-category/event-tickets/ or at

the Elgin History Museum, 360 Park Street, Elgin, ACE Hardware, 215 N. Spring and 1158 Lillian Street, Elgin or Bluff City Cemetery Admin Office, 945 Bluff City Blvd.

GENEVA

Police still seek community’s help with Aug. 22 hit-and-run

Geneva Police Department are seeking assistance from anyone with information about an Aug. 22 hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian on State St. (Route 38). A 73-year-old Aurora man was walking across the road at 8:50 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 400 block of West State Street when he was struck by a westbound silver or gray Cadillac Escalade SUV, with a model year between 2007-14.

The SUV then fled from the scene westbound on State Street and was last seen turning north on Fifth Street and then east onto Hamilton St. approaching First St. (Route 31). Geneva Police and Fire department personnel found the Aurora man unconscious in the roadway and immediately began administering first aid procedures. He was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and was later airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. The man has since been released from Good Samaritan Hospital but still is being treated for his injuries at an acute care facility. The accident remains under investigation by the Geneva Police Department and the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Geneva Police are requesting anyone with information about this traffic crash or the SUV to call the department’s Investigations Division at 630-232-4736. People also can report information online by selecting the “Report A Concern” button on the City’s website.