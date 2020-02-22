More restaurants coming to downtown Oswego

Get ready to dig into new tastes in downtown Oswego.

The minds behind Naperville -based Jackson Avenue Pub have announced they’ll be bringing their constantly evolving menu of seasonal favorites to downtown Oswego.

The announcement was made during Wednesday, Feb. 19 State of the Village address, delivered by Village President Troy Parlier at the Kendall 11 Theater.

The new restaurant will be named the Washington Street Pub. As the name suggests, it will front Washington Street (U.S. Route 34) in downtown Oswego as the first publicly announced restaurant slated for The Reserve at Hudson Crossing, and will feature more than 20 local and sought-after craft beers.

“Oswego was a natural fit for our restaurant’s concept — delicious burgers, craft beer, and great service,” said owner Brian Hahn. “Our focus is on bringing our unique menu of creative food options to people who just love hanging out with some good food, and we really think it will be well received by Oswegoans.”

Washington Street Pub will be the fourth location for restauranteurs and brothers Kevin and Brian Hahn and their team, which, in addition to Jackson Avenue Pub in Naperville also operates Main Street Pub in Glen Ellyn and Main Street Pub in St. Charles.

The menu revolves around their more than 20 specialty half-pound Angus burgers and elevated sides, plus grilled chicken and homemade veggie quinoa patty options, mouthwatering appetizers and an assortment of salads.

New specials and seasonal favorites keep the menu constantly evolving with new food items each month.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome another new dining establishment to downtown Oswego,” said Village President Troy Parlier. “We have experienced immense success with a diversity of new restaurants in Oswego of late, and it’s great to see that pattern will continue with the offerings at Washington Street Pub in the near future.”

Washington Street Pub, along with other restaurant and retail space, is expected to open before the end of 2021.

Construction on The Reserve at Hudson Crossing and other developments around Oswego has continued moving at a fast clip throughout the mild winter, and the first phase of the development has already begun to take shape on the block surrounded by Washington, Adams, Jackson and Harrison streets.

The two-story public parking deck, which will be owned by the village of Oswego for residents to use for free while shopping and dining downtown, is expected to be finished and opened by the end of this year while work continues above.

“The weather has really cooperated this winter, and our crews have been able to make a tremendous amount of progress,” said Shodeen President Dave Patzelt. “We’re pleased to be bringing exceptional retail spaces to downtown Oswego that are going to be an asset for the new businesses like Washington Street Pub that understand just how special this community is.”

Next door to Washington Street Pub, an additional 7,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space will front the busy Route 34 corridor.

Also announced during the State of the Village address were anticipated opening dates for two other restaurants coming to Oswego this year.

RV’s Home of the Hoagy, bringing hoagies and poutine to Route 30, will hold a grand opening on March 22, and 113 Main, the upscale eclectic restaurant coming to the first floor of the still under-construction building at 113 Main St., is targeting a July 1 opening.