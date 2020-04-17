Oswego shows village unity, support for essential workers

The village of Oswego held a show of unity on April 17 as a caravan of emergency and essential vehicles drove through parts of the village’s west side.

The village organized the parade as a way to connect with Oswego residents and show support for the community and its essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic Stay at Home Order.

The caravan included vehicles from Oswego’s police and public works departments, as well as from the Oswego 308 School District and Oswego Fire Protection District.

“We’ve had a significant number of requests from residents for birthdays and other occasions,” Oswego Village President Troy Parlier, who led the caravan, said in a statement on the village’s website. “While we’re not able to accommodate these requests because our teams are out there keeping Oswego safe and functional during the Stay at Home Order, we do want to offer our support and gratitude to our community in a meaningful way.”