Oswego shows village unity, support for essential workers
By Erika Wurst For Chronicle Media — April 17, 2020
The village of Oswego held a show of unity on April 17 as a caravan of emergency and essential vehicles drove through parts of the village’s west side.
A public works department truck takes its place in the caravan on April 17. One of the reasons for the caravan was to connect with residents during this time of social distancing and Stay At Home order. (Photo by Erika Wurst/for Chronicle Media)
The village organized the parade as a way to connect with Oswego residents and show support for the community and its essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic Stay at Home Order.
The caravan included vehicles from Oswego’s police and public works departments, as well as from the Oswego 308 School District and Oswego Fire Protection District.
Residents were instructed to either stand outside in their own yards or wave from their homes as police and other village vehicles came by. The caravan was to lift spirits in the community as residents face isolation with the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Erika Wurst/for Chronicle Media)
“We’ve had a significant number of requests from residents for birthdays and other occasions,” Oswego Village President Troy Parlier, who led the caravan, said in a statement on the village’s website. “While we’re not able to accommodate these requests because our teams are out there keeping Oswego safe and functional during the Stay at Home Order, we do want to offer our support and gratitude to our community in a meaningful way.”
The Public Works crews honored healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight by lighting up the Village Hall clock tower blue. (Photo courtesy of village of Oswego)