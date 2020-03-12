Senior organization in far western suburbs suspends all activities

Senior Services Associates, which serves seniors in Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties, is cancelling all Senior Center activities beginning Friday, March 13 until further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The offices in Elgin, Aurora, Crystal Lake, McHenry and Yorkville will remain open during regular business hours , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Anyone with questions or in need of assistance. can still call phone, email and or make in-person visits to one of the offices.

Micki Miller, executive director of Senior Services Associates, said in a release, “We know how much our seniors rely upon us for socialization, meals and healthy classes. Yet, when it comes to public safety, making the choice to cancel our activities was the right decision. Our offices will remain open and fully staffed to handle questions, concerns and needs of our clients, throughout this challenging time”.

Older persons and those with chronic diseases are at highest risk of contracting and becoming ill from coronavirus, according to the Center for Disease Control.

The Illinois Department on Aging issued an order to state senior centers March 11 to “immediately suspend all gathering activities,” including group meals and social activities, in response to the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19.

“Locations where seniors gather such as congregate meal sites and senior centers may increase the risk of transmitting COVID-19 and community spreading of the virus,” the department wrote in a guidance letter.

The letter directed area aging agencies to notify providers, staff and clients of the closures within 24 hours. The agencies were also directed to notify those groups of immediate alternatives that will still be available during the group meal suspension, including box lunch services, pick-up options or home-delivered meals.