West suburban 4-H Members demonstrate skills with canines

4-H youth from DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties demonstrated care, obedience and showmanship skills with their pets at the local 2019 4-H Dog Show on June 19 at the Kane County Fairgrounds.

“Participants trained and practiced with their pets during the program year, and their hard work paid off during this fun, skill-testing event,” said Doris Braddock, 4-H Youth Development Program Coordinator.

4-H members and their canine companions participated in dog care, obedience and showmanship classes. The event was led by the Fox Valley Dog Training club and judged by Angie Glidewell, Loretta Lazzara, Will Short, and David Thornell.

In obedience and rally classes, 4-H members demonstrated handling skills with their dogs, as well as commands, and leash or off-leash work. During the showmanship class, 4-H’ers work to show off their dog’s best features for the judge, and in dog care, they share what they have learned about owning and caring for a dog.

DuPage County Results

Dog Obedience Beginner Novice 1: Grand Champion – Adam Kowalyshen, Reserve Grand Champion – Beatrice Singson

Both youth qualified for the State Dog Show in the obedience category.

Kane County Results

Beginner Novice 1: Grand Champion – Emma Braasch; Beginner Novice 2: Grand Champion – Elizabeth Melton, Reserve Grand Champion – Willa Getzelman; Novice: Grand Champion – Jessie Weibel; Rally Novice: Grand Champion – Willa Getzelman, Reserve Grand Champion – Jessie Weibel; Dog Care 1: Grand Champion – Willa Getzelman, Reserve Grand Champion – Cooper Wyatt; Dog Care 2: Grand Champion – Jessie Weibel; Junior Showmanship: Grand Champion – Willa Getzelman, Reserve Grand Champion – Annika Copper; Senior Showmanship: Grand Champion – Jessie Weibel

The following Kane County 4-H youth qualified for the state show in at least one category: Emma Braasch, Annika CopperWilla Getzelman, Elizabeth Melton, Jessie Weibel, and Cooper Yakle

Kendall County Results

Best Dog in Show: Grand Champion – Emily Wacker, Reserve Grand Champion – Trevor Westphal; Obedience Beginner Novice 1: Grand Champion – Leah Thanepohn, Reserve Grand Champion – Madeline Canada; Obedience Beginner Novice 2: Grand Champion – Emily Wacker;Obedience Pre-Novice: Grand Champion – Trevor Westphal, Reserve Grand Champion – MiKayla Rabick; Rally: Grand Champion – Emily Wacker; Dog Care 1: Reserve Grand Champion – Hannah Severson, Reserve Grand Champion – Lilianna Casbarian; Dog Care 2: Grand Champion – Mikayla Rabick, Reserve Grand Champion – Emily Wacker; Junior Showmanship: Grand Champion – Trevor Westphal, Reserve Grand Champion – Emily Wacker

The following Kendall County 4-H youth qualified for the state show in at least one category: Madeline Canada, Mikayla Rabick, Jocelyn Setina, Hannah Severson, Joel Stewart, Vincent Stewart, Leah Thanepohn, Emily Wacker, Lily Westphal, and Trevor Westphal.

Dog projects are just a few of the many things 4-H youth may explore, Braddock said.

“There are hundreds of 4-H project areas, ranging from science and robotics to animals and livestock to arts and humanities, to name just a few,” she explained. “While you are at the local county fair this summer, we welcome you to visit the 4-H project exhibits and animal shows to see more of the wonderful work of our 4-H youth.”

For more information on local fairs, visit www.kanecountyfair.com www.dupagecountyfair.org and kendallcountyfair.org For more information on the 4-H program in these counties, visit go.illinois.edu/extensiondkk