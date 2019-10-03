Yorktoberfest returns to downtown on Oct. 5

The Kiwanis Club of Yorkville will hold its second annual Yorktoberfest on

Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 9 p.m. at Riverfront Park in downtown Yorkville.

Yorktoberfest is the largest non-profit event to come to the Fox River. The festival will feature food, beer, live music, and activities for the whole family.

All are invited to join in the festivities of the traditional German celebration of Oktoberfest with a unique Yorkville twist.

Festival activities and music performances are free for all ages. This year’s musical lineup includes Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts of Rockford, John D. Hale Band, and Yorkville’s very own Tim Gleason.

Yorktoberfest is presented by the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville, a chapter of the larger Kiwanis International Organization. The club aims to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children. The club has partnered with the United City of Yorkville and the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department for the second year.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Kiwanis Club of Yorkville Illinois Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. These proceeds will be used to fund scholarships for local students who have shown a commitment to serving others in within the community. For more information about Yorktoberfest, visit http://kiwanisyorktoberfest.org/.

Family Activities (Noon-5 p.m.)

Hayrides

Come take a ride around the Riverfront Park throughout the entire festival . The John Deere will be out and ready for you and your kids to enjoy a short ride next to the Fox River as you check out all the new features at Riverfront Park.

Pumpkin Decorating

Paint, glue and stick as your family decorates a free pumpkin. There will be a one pumpkin limit per family while supplies last.

Haystack Hunt

Children will dig through mounds of hay as they search for the hidden objects to redeem for prizes. This free event is sure to be a crowd favorite as everyone is guaranteed to be a winner. The Haystack Hunt will be held every half hours beginning at noon with the final hunt scheduled at 4:30 p.m.

Pumpkin Pull

Watch as hundreds of pumpkins race down the Fox River in this year’s Pumpkin Pull sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. Buy a pumpkin, cheer it on as it races down the river, and have your chance at winning dozens of prizes.

Pumpkins will be available to purchase throughout the event (while supplies last) for $5 a pumpkin or $10 for three pumpkins. The Pumpkin Pull will start approximately at 5 p.m.