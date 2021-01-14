Yorkville Library launches winter read challenge

Yorkville Public Library is challenging the community to read a total of 20,000 minutes starting now through Feb. 26. This program is for readers of all ages.

If the goal is met, a $100 donation from the Friends of the Library will be given to the Kendall County Food Pantry. Monetary donations are still the most effective because for every $1 donated they have the buying power of the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide $8 worth of groceries to a neighbor need.

Register yourself and/or family members on at www.yorkville.lib.il.us/ under Reading Programs.

The Friends of the Yorkville Public Library is a group of people who believe in the importance of the library to the community and that organized support from concerned citizens contributes to the success of the library’s programs and services.

The Friends hold their meetings on the second Monday of each month at 10:15 a.m., and currently meetings are being done on ZOOM.

Their purpose is to focus attention on library services and needs, help strengthen and expand library services, and do fund raising. The funds raised by the friends are used for library projects, programs, and the purchase of special equipment.