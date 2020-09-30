Lake County COVID-19 cases linked to adult volleyball leagues

The Lake County Health Department is currently investigating several COVID-19 cases linked to adult volleyball leagues.

So far, 14 people who played or watched volleyball at Jesse Oaks Food & Drink in Gages Lake in September have tested positive for COVID-19. Of these cases, multiple people reported that they also played volleyball at other bar/restaurant locations, which could contribute to further spread of the virus.

“We are currently working diligently to speak with infected individuals and notify close contacts who have been identified,” said Dr. Sana Ahmed, Medical Epidemiologist at the Health Department. “However, nearly 200 volleyball players and spectators may have been exposed. This could potentially be a large outbreak, and we need the public’s help to contain the spread of this virus.”

If you played volleyball at Jesse Oaks in September:

Please quarantine at home for 14 days from your last game.

If you are still within your quarantine period, get a molecular (PCR) COVID-19 test, at least five days after your last game. Get tested sooner if symptoms

Call the Communicable Disease program at 847-377-8130 if you have not already been contacted by the Health Department.

If you visited Jesse Oaks in September and did not wear a mask and consistently maintain 6 feet of distance from others:

Please quarantine at home for 14 days from your last visit.

If you are still within your quarantine period, get a molecular (PCR) COVID-19 test, at least five days after your last visit. Get tested sooner if symptoms

During quarantine, a person should stay home, limit their contact with others in their home, avoid having any visitors, and wear a face covering if they must leave to seek medical attention. A negative test result does not shorten the 14-day quarantine period, since the virus may take up to 14 days to be detectable by a COVID-19 test.

At this time, Jesse Oaks has suspended all volleyball activities for 14 days, and may only resume once in compliance with state guidelines after that time.

“Under the current phase of the State’s plan, volleyball is considered a medium risk sport, and no competitive matches between teams are permitted,” said Larry Mackey, Director of Environmental Health at the Health Department.

“Failing to abide by these guidelines puts the public’s health at risk, prolongs the pandemic, and has the potential to force additional restrictions on local businesses that are working so hard to protect their employees and customers,” said Mackey. “We continue to address any complaints of facilities not following these guidelines and are working closely with business owners to help them operate safely. When businesses don’t cooperate, however, we have no choice but to pursue enforcement measures.”

The Health Department urges everyone to keep following public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19: