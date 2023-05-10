Trial date for Highland Park shooter may be scheduled at next hearing

Alleged Highland Park shooter, Robert Crimo III, made his third court appearance Tuesday, May 9 before Lake County Circuit Court Judge Victoria Rossetti, and defense attorneys indicated that a criminal trial date could potentially be slated during the next case management hearing, slated for Sept. 11.

During the short session, Lake County Assistant State’s Attorney Ben Dillon said that more than 3,700 documents and investigation reports had been tendered to the defense. Medical record subpoenas, along with materials from the FBI, have yet to be fulfilled. Those records will be forwarded to the defense, as part of the discovery process.

“We believe, at this point, we will be able to set a meaningful trial date (at the next hearing),” said Anton Trzina, defense attorney.

Crimo III is currently being held at the Lake County Jail without bond. He was brought into the courtroom, and seated at the defense table, next to his attorneys. His father, Robert Crimo Jr., and mother also attended the hearing.

Crimo Jr. has been charged separately with felony counts of reckless conduct, stemming from his son’s actions, and also for sponsoring his son’s state firearms owner identification, while Crimo III was underage at the time. The card allowed him to purchase the weapon from a gun shop in Cook County. He is free on bond.

At a hearing last month, the discovery stage for Crimo Jr.’s trial was delayed because of corrupted computer files on the part of both the prosecution and the defense. Circuit Court Judge George Strickland set the next hearing date for June 11, at which time, both sides indicated the issues would be resolved.

Crimo III is facing more than 120 felony charges including 21 counts of first-degree murder resulting from a July 4 mass shooting in the Highland Park downtown area. Prosecutors have accused him of being the person who opened fire from a rooftop with a semi-automatic weapon, and almost emptying three 30-round magazine clips onto the crowd.

In addition to numerous superficial and permanent injuries inflicted on more than 45 people that morning, seven people were killed: Jacquelyn Sundheim, husband and wife, Kevin and Irina McCarthy, Stephen Straus, Eduardo Uvaldo, Katherine Goldstein and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza.

Three felony murder indictments were immediately returned by the Lake County Grand Jury for each victim.

He eluded authorities by driving his mother’s vehicle to Madison, Wisconsin Crimo III was taken into custody that afternoon at the Route 41 intersection in Lake Forest.

He apparently confessed to his involvement to law enforcement at a local police station where he was taken for questioning.