DUI patrol targets Lincoln neighborhood

A DUI saturation patrol will be held Aug. 17 and Aug. 18 in Chicago’s Lincoln neighborhood.

The saturation patrol in the 20th Police District runs from 7 p.m. Aug. 17 until 3 a.m. Aug. 18.

The purpose of the program is to saturate a designated area with roving police officers who continually monitor vehicular traffic for signs of impaired driving. Patrols also place emphasis on speed, alcohol and seat-belt violations. Police vehicles equipped for speed detection are deployed to apprehend speeding violators.

In addition, the Breath Alcohol Testing Mobile Unit may also be deployed to allow officers to expedite the process of charging a person with driving under the influence prior to transporting a suspect into the nearest lockup for bonding. The mobile unit also allows for individual recognizance bonds to be issued at the site of the DUI saturation patrol.

The DUI saturation patrol conducted Aug. 10-11 in Chicago’s Town Hall (19th District) resulted in: