ISU moves entire semester to ‘alternative’ and online learning; residence halls shut down

Illinois State University’s plans to resume face-to-face classroom instruction later this spring were abruptly terminated on March 17 as officials announced that alternative delivery of classes would be used through the balance of the semester.

In the wake of a growing coronavirus pandemic, the university also announced that students in ISU-operated housing would have to leave campus and return home.

“These steps are informed by data and guidance from the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control, state and local health agencies, directives by Gov. J.B. Pritzker as well as consultation from many members of the University community,” said ISU President Larry Dietz in an email. “Faculty, staff, and students will receive more targeted email communications that offer specific information and guidance.”

ISU had originally extended spring break by a week and then said classes would be conducted for several weeks in “alternative” fashion before resuming traditional classroom instruction.

“Though we had originally planned to do this for a period of several weeks and then reassess, the fast-moving circumstances of the pandemic have caused us to extend that timeline,” Dietz wrote.

The residence hall exodus was already underway on Tuesday as students were observed moving possessions out of Watterson and other residence halls.

“We are taking these steps to ensure that we are making every effort to follow CDC social distancing guidance,” Dietz said. “More information about the process of moving out will be communicated to students at their university email address as soon as possible.”

Students will receive adjustments on housing costs and meal plans. Dietz said information is expected by March 31.

Students who must remain on campus due to extenuating circumstances will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Dietz also announced that the Student Fitness Center; Eckelmann-Taylor Speech & Hearing Clinic; Child Care Center; University Galleries, located in Uptown Normal; and the Bowling and Billiards Center would all be closed until further notice.

Watterson Dining Hall will remain open and provide to-go meals beginning March 18.

Dietz said the university is considering options for commencement ceremonies and will offer more information at a later date.

“As this international crisis continues to evolve, I thank you for your patience, your perseverance, and for the care and compassion you show towards each other,” Dietz wrote. “By practicing our shared values, we will get through these most difficult times together.”