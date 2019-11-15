River Forest man saves Val’s halla from closing

Val’s halla Records in Oak Park will keep the vintage turntables spinning after all.

A River Forest family has stepped in and is keeping the legacy store open after it was set to close by Nov. 30.

“I had a little angel on my shoulder, we’re not going anywhere,” said store manager Shayne Blakeley of Berywn, who released the news while working at his record store, located at 239 Harrison St.

“Hot off the presses,” he said. “Trevor Toppen, he’s a local guy, he saw the value in the store and wanted to try to get it out from under.”

Named after founder Val Camilletti, the original Val’s halla store opened in summer of 1972 on South Boulevard before moving to its present Harrison Street location in 2006.

A favorite among her loyal customer base and also a major dog lover, Camilletti died due to breast cancer in 2018. Her annual “Hallapalooza” sales event became a tribute to her life that summer of 2018.

To customers, “Hopefully, they’ll put their money where their mouth is,” Blakeley said. “If people show me the value in this, we can keep it going. We’re only doing this as a limited trial situation, after about six months.”

“He’s a business minded guy,” Blakeley said of Toppen. Blakeley admitted business matters at the store could benefit from financial expertise.

“We’re trying to work out the bugs and streamline costs,” Blakeley said.

Toppen and his wife have two sons, one who has worked at the store. A business consultant, Toppen has been in the Oak Park and River Forest area since 2003.

Toppen stopped by the store on the afternoon of Nov. 15.

Will Val’s hallowed legacy endure?

“I hope so,” Toppen said. “I am just the guy to enable Shayne to do all of the awesome things he wants to do. My family made an investment. I’m excited.

“This is such a special space in the community. I have two boys and music is an important part of our lives. It was heartbreaking to hear the situation and we wanted to do what we could to make sure it could continue.”

Toppen said prefers 80s and 90s alternative music.

“I certainly shopped here and know of the legacy of Val,” Toppen said. “My connection is, it’s very much a story about Val and continuing this legacy. Instead of it being a record store, it’s about trying to bring community together.”

About the renowned Elvis Presley-themed shrine in the store’s bathroom, “Absolutely,” it will continue, Toppen confirmed.

“It’s a shrine that needs to live on,” Toppen said with a laugh.

Toppen said customers can look forward to events and more to spur foot traffic and customer interest.

“Everybody has been great in the community in supporting the store, and not the wind-down of it, but the rebirth,” Toppen said.