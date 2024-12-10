Alton man gets 18-year term for meth trafficking

An Alton man has received an 18-year prison sentence for trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm and body armor.

Cody J. Elfgen, 36, received the sentence today after pleading guilty to charges of methamphetamine

trafficking and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.

Elfgen pleaded guilty to bringing 100-400 grams of methamphetamine into Illinois from Missouri on

July 16, and being in possession of a 9mm handgun and body armor.

“Those who choose to traffic in meth and other dangerous drugs should take note of the swift resolution of this case and the stiff sentence,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Police and prosecutors in Madison County are serious about keeping our communities safe and keeping these scourges out of our neighborhoods.”

In addition to the prison term, Elfgen must forfeit $2,641 that was seized during a police search of his

residence on July 16.

Haine commended Assistant State’s Attorney Audrey Paulda, who prosecuted the case, along with the law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation, including the East Alton, Alton and Wood River police departments and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to a detention petition filed by Haine’s office, Elgen was the subject of a narcotics

investigation led by East Alton police. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his residence, where 139 grams of meth and a firearm were found inside a safe. Officers located three additional firearms inside the residence, along with 50 capsules of fentanyl and body armor.