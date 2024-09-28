Prosecutors: Edwardsville man strangled, whipped 12-year-old girl

An Edwardsville couple has been charged with endangering the lives of children for beatings the husband allegedly gave the youths during reported years of physical and psychological abuse.

Thomas, 46, and Ha Hatley, 37, are each charged with four counts of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

Thomas Hatley also faces one count of aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony; and three counts of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony.

A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. A Class 2 felony is punishable by three to seven years in prison. A Class 3 felony is punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

The charges allege that Thomas Hatley battered two 12-year-olds and a person older than 60. Prosecutors also allege that his actions endangered the 12-year-olds, as well as a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old in the home.

According to prosecutors, the charges against Ha Hatley allege that she caused or permitted the four children to be placed in circumstances that endangered their lives or health,

Information that prosecutors filed with the Madison County Circuit Court allege that Thomas Hatley put one of his 12-year-old daughters in a choke hold with his legs, cutting off her ability to breath. He also whipped the girl repeatedly with a belt, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Hatley made the other 12-year-old girl run on a treadmill until she fell, injured her legs and vomited.

Hatley’s actions caused one of the 12-year-olds to have “suicidal ideations,” according to prosecutors.

They added that Hatley committed physical and psychological harm to the 12-year-olds in front of a 4-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy in the house.

Hatley’s excessive corporal punishment also included hair-cutting, according to court documents.

Court filings contend that Thomas Hatley also smacked the children’s grandmother, who is over 60 years of age, in the face and eyes repeatedly.

Both defendants were taken into custody Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. The State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a detention petition asking that Thomas Hatley remain in custody until trial, arguing that his release would pose a threat to the safety of others.

A hearing on the detention petition is pending.

The Edwardsville Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Police Department, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

The case is assigned to the Children’s Justice Division of the State’s Attorney’s Office.