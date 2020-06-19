Help Woodstock Opera House get rid of its suds

Woodstock Opera House will be selling all of its remaining beer stock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 20 as a fundraiser. Beer will be sold as either six packs or four packs with a variety of brands available and even a few mystery packs for the adventurous beer drinker.

Orders can be placed in advance online through the Opera House website — www.woodstockoperahouse.com — or may be purchased in person on the day of the event. Pick up of orders, on June 20, can be made with drive-up, “curbside pick-up,” at the stage doors located at the rear of the Opera House on Calhoun Street, or by walk-up at the front door of the Stage Left Café.

Beer purchasers are reminded that they must bring a valid ID, with proof of age, to pick up their beer orders. For those who place their orders in advance, the order must be picked up by the person who placed the order and again please have a valid ID ready.

All supporters of the “Clear the Cooler” event may add a donation to their order to help the historic Woodstock Opera House weather this COVID Storm.

To pre-order visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4698149/clear-the-cooler-woodstock-woodstock-opera-house