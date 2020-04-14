Bloomington Farmers’ Market moving online this week

The Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market will move online beginning this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vendors will need to place a pre-order using the link Order Online at Bloomington Market to make purchases. Online ordering will be through 12 p.m. (noon) on April 16.

For added convenience, credit & debit customers can pre-pay for their goods upon receipt of order confirmation. Those wishing to pay on-site will be available to do so using credit, debit, or LINK.

Due to the current health concerns related to COVID-19, farmers’ market items can only be purchased through the online store and must be picked up curbside during 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 18.

Curbside pick-up will take place on Lee Street along the back side of the Grossinger Motors Arena. Patrons can tune into the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market Facebook for a live-streamed session from musician Emily Hope during the order pick up time.

Catherine Dunlap, market co-manager, says, “By moving this market to an online store with the curbside market, we can support the hardworking vendors that are a part of our Farmers’ Market community.”

For a complete list of vendors who are participating in this exciting and innovative Famers’ Market, follow the Downtown Bloomington Farmers’ Market on social media by following them on Facebook @DBAFarmersMarket, on Instagram @bloomingtonmarket, or by visiting http://downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market/