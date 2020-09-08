Bloomington’s fall virtual concert series set to start streaming

Building upon the success of the Summer Virtual Concert Series, the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA) is announcing a fall virtual concert series.

“The series will consist of eight performances recorded on the BCPA stage and streamed via our YouTube and Facebook pages,” said Jim Mack, performing arts manager at the BCPA, adding the sessions will be released beginning with the Dan Hubbard Band on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

“The fall series will feature an eclectic lineup of talented area musicians,” said JongHun Kim, artistic manager at the BCPA, adding, “These performances will be streamed at no cost to the viewers but there will be pay what you can opportunity to donate to help offset production costs.”

Donations will also help benefit the non-profit Friends of the BCPA to continue to support the mission to bring the arts to the Bloomington-Normal community. “The arts and culture matter more than ever right now and every dollar counts to help us continue to provide arts opportunities for people of all ages and all backgrounds,” said Cara Spence, development manager at the BCPA. A link will be provided underneath the video to donate.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic performing arts theaters like the BCPA are limited to how many people can be onsite. With that in mind artists and staff alike will adhere to the current CDC safety guidelines while producing these concerts.

The fall series begins with the Dan Hubbard Band on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m., the next concert will be on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. with Mixtape Mayhem and on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m. The Bygones will take the stage. The series continues Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. with The Unemployed Architects, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. will be the Robert Brown Band and Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. will be Stone & Snow. The final two performances will be Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. with Shuga Beatz and Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Soft Spoken.

The streamed concerts will be available on the BCPA’s social media platforms found at ArtsBlooming.org.