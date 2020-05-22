Extension resumes Money Mentors volunteer training

One out of five people who had a job in February has filed for unemployment, as of April 30, according to a report by NPR.

It is estimated that 50 percent of Americans have lost either jobs or lost working hours because of the coronavirus pandemic. Financial challenges are real for most people in our community.

Last year, University of Illinois Extension’s volunteer Money Mentors helped more than 100 community members with their financial goals. This year more people are likely to seek help. You can help others by becoming a Money Mentor volunteer.

Money Mentor volunteers complete 30 hours of financial education and coaching training with University of Illinois Extension educators. Mentors are then matched with people who seek help with financial goals such as paying down debt, building spending plans, saving for dreams, and organizing their finances.

For participants, being matched with a mentor is like having their own personal, financial coach to reach their goals.

Our next Money Mentor training begins on Thursday, May 28. The weekly training is on Thursdays, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Training sessions include online class discussions. Each week there is homework in the form of activities, readings, and online training.

Assistance is available for anyone who is not familiar with Zoom meetings.

For more information, qualifications, and more, visit our website at go.illinois.edu/moneymentors.

There is a $40 cost for training; partial scholarships are available. Currently, the Money Mentors program is open to residents in ten Illinois Counties: Livingston, McLean, Woodford, Champaign, Ford, Iroquois, Vermilion, Kankakee, Will, and Grundy.

If you have questions regarding the Money Mentors program, contact Camaya Wallace Bechard, consumer economics educator, cawb17@illinois.edu or 309-663-8306.

Help from mentor volunteers is free and confidential. For more information, visit the website above.