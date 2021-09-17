McLean Chamber hosting job fair at Eastland Mall

The McLean County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the former Bergner’s Parking Lot at Eastland Mall, 1615 E. Empire St., Bloomington.

More than 40 local employers from a variety of industry sectors are eager to hire for more than 1,200 immediate openings in a wide range of fields. Food will be available for purchase from Gill Street Eatz food truck. The job fair is open to all Central Illinois communities.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their official ID and several copies of their resume, and dress for success. Many employers will be prepared to interview and make a job offer on the spot.

If you do not have a resume, visit www.mcleancochamber.org to download and fill out a standard application to bring instead.

Participating employers include: Abbey Placements, LLC, Ashley Furniture Home Store, BEER NUTS Brand Snacks, Bloomington Country Club, Brandt Industries USA Ltd., Bridgestone, Career Link – An Illinois workNet Center, Carle Health System, Chestnut Health Systems, Inc., Cintas Corporation, Connect Transit, Epiphany Farms Hospitality Group, Express Employment Professionals, Gailey Eye Clinic, Goodwill Industries-Land of Lincoln, Heritage Operations Group, Inc., Holiday Inn Express – West, Homes of Hope, Manpower, Marcfirst, Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, McDonald’s Restaurants Office, McLean County, Mclean County Nursing Home, McLean County Unit School District No. 5, Mechanical Devices, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Pantagraph Media, Pheasant Lanes – Keglers Pub, PRIDESTAFF, R Little Future’s Childcare, Sodexo Sports & Leisure, Spee Dee Delivery Service, Staff Quick, State Farm Insurance Companies, STL, Synergy HomeCare of Central IL, TENTAC, Eastland Suites Bloomington, The Baby Fold, University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital, Vostermans Ventilation, Inc., Wilber Group, Zentech Bloomington, and more.

For more information, visit www.mcleancochamber.org or contact Event Services Manager Jessica Kemp at 309-829-1188 or jessica@mcleancochamber.org.