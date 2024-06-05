R.F.D News & Views

News came down last week that China has slipped from the top destination for U.S. ag products to third as the agricultural trade deficit increased. Also in the news: A massive fire at an Illinois poultry farm resulted in the loss of thousands of chickens; and the Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts spoke out about deep budget cuts in the FY25 state budget.

Illinois SWCDs reeling from funding cut

CHAMPAIGN — Association of Illinois Soil and Water Conservation Districts Executive Director Michael Woods issued a statement last week lambasting the 103rd Illinois General Assembly and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s decision to cut SWCD funding to pre-2000 levels in the 2025 state budget. “We on the frontlines of soil and water conservation across Illinois are yet again disillusioned by the frontal attack that has landed at our doorsteps,” Woods stated. “Sadly, our supporters in the Senate did not adjust the funding levels as requested in the final $53.1 billion budget, and our advocates in the House further supported the Senate by approving the FY25 budget … it has now been advanced to the governor’s office to be signed into law with a roughly 48 percent decrease in SWCD operational funding.

“At the federal level, the Biden administration has showcased a deep understanding and appreciation for conservation by investing an unprecedented amount into conservation across the nation. As we each are aware, these conservation commitments often fall short, and implementation — the real crux of field level conservation — lags far behind the promises in light of reduced technical assistance (operational) funding for frontline soil and water conservation district staff.”

Woods said he is calling on the state’s SWCD directors, staff and stakeholders “to ensure that we elevate the message across the state that will ensure that Illinois puts in motion the essential efforts to meet objectives of the nutrient loss reduction strategies, achieve grassroots conservation essential to protect the states vital natural resources, and raise the bar of climate resiliency across the state.”

Massive fire claims southern Illinois poultry farm

MARION — A massive fire with flames reportedly soaring to as high as 15,000 feet resulted in the near-total destruction of a southern Illinois poultry operation. The May 29 fire at Farina Farms Inc. Poultry Farm in Marion County claimed the lives of a substantial number of the 1 million chickens onsite and caused substantial property damage, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s hard to explain the sheer size of this operation and all the moving parts and straight dedication that went into bringing this fire under control,” stated a post issued by the Beckemeyer Volunteer Fire Department from Clinton County, one of the units dispatched to the scene.

According to employees of Farina Farms Inc., the buildings were vacant when the fire started and took off. Data from WATT Global Media’s 2024 Top Egg Company Survey show Wabash Valley Produce, owner of Farina Farms, as the 24th largest egg producer in the U.S. with locations in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio, USA TODAY reported. Local media outlets noted that the fire was fully extinguished by the following morning with no human injuries reported, though the farm is likely a “total loss.”

U.S. Ag Trade Deficit Widens to $32 Billion

URBANA — The U.S. agricultural trade deficit grew to an estimated $32 billion for 2024 as China’s purchases of American farm products decreased. “U.S. agricultural exports in fiscal year 2024 are projected at $170.5 billion, unchanged from the February forecast,” according to USDA’s May 2024 Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade report. “U.S. agricultural imports in FY 2024 are forecast at $202.5 billion, a $1.5-billion increase from the February projection that is predominantly driven by higher horticultural products as well as livestock and dairy imports.”

The report indicates that Mexico is now projected to be the largest market for United States agricultural exports in 2024, taking over the top spot from China, which has fallen to third.

“At $27.7 billion, China is projected to fall below Mexico and Canada as the third largest U.S. agricultural market,” the report says. “The export forecast for China is cut by $1 billion from the previous quarter largely due to continued strong competition on soybeans and corn. Exports to Mexico are forecast to rise by $300 million to $28.7 billion, whereas exports to Canada are forecast up $400 million to $28.4 billion, both record highs.” (University of Illinois Farm Policy News)

Illinois crop report

SPRINGFIELD — For the week ending May 26, corn planted in Illinois reached 80 percent, compared to the five-year average of 79 percent, according to USDA’s Illinois Crop Progress and Condition report. Corn emergence reached 65 percent, compared to the five-year average of 62 percent. Corn condition was rated 1 percent very poor, 3 percent poor, 24 percent fair, 54 percent good, 18 percent excellent. Soybeans planted reached 72 percent, compared to the five-year average of 65 percent. Soybeans emerged reached 44 percent, compared to the five-year average of 45 percent.

Soil conditions are near normal in Coles County, according to University of Illinois Extension educator Talon Becker. “The crop in Coles County appears to be off to a good start. Of the fields observed during my transect of the county (5/28), I would estimate approximately 80-90 percent of fields had been planted, with 60-70 percent emerged. The majority of those emerged fields were still at early growth stages, but I did find a few corn fields at V4+.

In addition, “Soil conditions looked good. I did not see any water standing and only the occasional wet/muddy spot where the crop still looked healthy. These conditions also likely helped with applications of timely post-emergence weed control. I saw only a couple of fields that were in need of attention in that respect.” (USDA-NASS, U of I farmdoc Illinois Crop Update)

Illinois Farm Fact:

“The wealth of Illinois is in her soil and her strength lies in its intellectual development.”

(Andrew Sloan Draper, President of the University of Illinois 1894-1904)